Van Camp's Tuna Takes Default TM Win Against NJ Cos.

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge granted default judgment on Tuesday in favor of a California manufacturer of Van Camp's canned tuna, which accused two New Jersey companies of importing and selling infringing tuna products from Ecuador. U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez found that Tri-Union Seafoods LLC properly served New Jersey-based companies Ecuatorianita Import & Export Corp. and Mi Tierra Foods LLC with a July complaint alleging they are unlawfully selling tuna products under the Van Camp's name and bearing a counterfeit Van Camp's mark that will likely cause consumer confusion, which is hurting the company's brand. Neither company has responded, the...

