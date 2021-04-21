L'Oreal Won't Face 'Subjective' Claims In UMass Cream Suit

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Months ahead of a June jury trial, a federal judge in Delaware axed two patents that the University of Massachusetts says L'Oreal infringed through its moisturizer brands to the tune of more than $200 million, ruling that depositions from the patents' inventor revealed the claims were "purely subjective." In a ruling Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Colm F. Connolly agreed with L'Oreal's summary judgment motion that all of the contested claims in two UMass skin treatment patents, which cover a method for adding adenosine to a moisturizing cream, were indefinite, thus rendering the patents invalid. "UMass has effectively conceded that the...

