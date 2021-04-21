AIG Prevails In Suit Over Coverage Of Clinic's $9M Abuse Deal

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal judge has freed an AIG unit from having to pay for a mental health clinic's $9 million settlement after three patients suffered physical abuse and one died, holding that the clinic was only seeking financial damages not covered by its policy. U.S. District Judge William Howard Steele on Wednesday granted summary judgment to Granite State Insurance Co., finding that the insurer is off the hook for the settlement New Way Out reached with its subcontractors involved in the underlying injury and death. In September 2019, the AIG unit sued the Alabama mental health clinic, seeking a declaration that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS