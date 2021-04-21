Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

AIG Prevails In Suit Over Coverage Of Clinic's $9M Abuse Deal

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal judge has freed an AIG unit from having to pay for a mental health clinic's $9 million settlement after three patients suffered physical abuse and one died, holding that the clinic was only seeking financial damages not covered by its policy.

U.S. District Judge William Howard Steele on Wednesday granted summary judgment to Granite State Insurance Co., finding that the insurer is off the hook for the settlement New Way Out reached with its subcontractors involved in the underlying injury and death.

In September 2019, the AIG unit sued the Alabama mental health clinic, seeking a declaration that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!