Biden Will Commit To Halving US Carbon Emissions By 2030

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 2:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. is aiming to halve its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, President Joe Biden will reportedly announce this week during a multinational climate summit that begins on Earth Day. Biden will set the goal in the wake of former President Donald Trump's four-year term, during which Trump withdrew from the Paris Agreement on climate change and rolled back Obama-era climate regulations, The Washington Post reported. The Post said Biden will look to reestablish the U.S. as a climate leader by slashing GHG emissions by around 50 percent from 2005 levels. Biden's announcement follows his decision to rejoin the Paris Agreement...

