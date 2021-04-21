Dana-Farber Asks High Court To Ignore Cancer IP Row

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reject Bristol-Myers Squibb's appeal of a ruling that added two American scientists as joint inventors on patents covering Nobel Prize-winning cancer research, saying the company got patent law principles wrong. In an opposition brief filed Tuesday, Dana-Farber said that the Federal Circuit properly affirmed that scientists Gordon Freeman and Clive Wood made significant contributions toward discovering a protein that later spawned a groundbreaking treatment that uses the body's immune system to treat cancer, and so they should be co-inventors. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Japanese pharma giant Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and others...

