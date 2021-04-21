NRA Exec Says Board To Meet Soon On Ch. 11 Reorg Plan

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 9:01 PM EDT) -- An executive with the National Rifle Association told a Texas bankruptcy judge Wednesday that the organization's board of directors would meet soon to consider a Chapter 11 plan of reorganization, saying leadership is prepared to handle the bankruptcy process and that no examiner is needed. During the eighth day of a trial on motions to dismiss the NRA's Chapter 11 case, the debtor kicked off its presentation of evidence by calling First Vice President Willes Lee, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who voiced his support for the NRA's leadership team, including Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre. "These are high-functioning business...

