ICE Transfers Muddle Honduran Man's 3rd Circ. Habeas Bid

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday questioned the government's argument that the habeas petition of a Honduran citizen facing deportation should have been filed where he's currently detained in Louisiana, given that he's been shuffled around to facilities in multiple states over the past six years. The petitioner, whose name appears as both Angel Argueta Anariba and Anguel Argueta Anabria in appellate briefs, has been transferred at least 14 times since he's been in Immigration Customs Enforcement custody after serving prison time for a violent assault conviction. Argueta, as he was referred to in court, wants to undo a New Jersey federal judge's...

