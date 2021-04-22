3rd Circ. Says Courts Can't Help Asylum Seeker Define Group

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Immigration courts were not required to help a Mexican immigrant refine his definition of the persecuted group he identified with in order to prevent his deportation, a Third Circuit panel has ruled. The three-judge appellate panel said that Omar Vacaro Cargoso had not administratively exhausted his claim that men of his family were generally subjected to violence and persecution by the Los Vatos Locos gang, nor would the Third Circuit require an Immigration Judge or the Board of Immigration Appeals to work with him to tweak his group's definition into one the courts would recognize. "Cargoso asks us to determine …...

