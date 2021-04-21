Twitter Wants Toss Of Biden Laptop Defamation Suit In Fla.

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Twitter has asked a Florida judge to dismiss with prejudice a federal defamation suit filed by the former owner of a Delaware computer repair shop where a laptop purportedly owned by Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, allegedly surfaced, saying none of the social media giant's actions were defamatory. In a filing with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Tuesday, Twitter Inc. and web search affiliate Madbits LLC also sought an award of attorney fees from John Paul Mac Isaac under the state's anti-SLAPP, or Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation, law. Mac Isaac sued Twitter in...

