Cooley-Led Workplace Software Firm Leads Trio Of Tech IPOs

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Cooley-led automation software company UiPath debuted in public markets Wednesday after raising $1.3 billion in an upsized initial public offering, leading a trio of newly minted public technology companies, while a medical device firm apparently paused IPO plans after a government inquiry over potential national security concerns. UiPath Inc., advised by Cooley LLP, offered nearly 23.9 million shares at $56 each, raising $1.33 billion. New York-based UiPath originally planned to offer 21.3 million shares priced between $43 to $50, but bolstered its share total and price range Monday. Companies sometimes increase their deal sizes if they find investor demand stronger than...

