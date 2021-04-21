Trans Prof Wins Documents On Ariz. Health Plan Exclusion

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- The state of Arizona must produce documents related to why it excluded gender-affirming surgeries from a trans University of Arizona professor's health insurance plan, a federal magistrate judge has ruled, saying the information is "likely to be the most reliable evidence on the issue." U.S. Magistrate Judge Leslie A. Bowman ruled Tuesday that the state can't withhold the documents from the discovery process by citing deliberative process privilege, a common law protection designed to keep certain government decision-making processes private. Russell Toomey, an associate professor at the University of Arizona and transgender man seeking a hysterectomy his state-provided health plan refuses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS