Hertz Gets OK For Creditor Vote On Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 8:26 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Wednesday declined to give potential alternative equity backers of Hertz Global's Chapter 11 plan more time to finalize their proposal, instead giving the car rental giant the go-ahead to send its restructuring plan out for a creditor vote. Following a virtual hearing U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath said she was prepared to approve Hertz's latest disclosure statement — outlining an amended Chapter 11 plan that sweetened the deal for both its unsecured creditors and shareholders — noting that after she had postponed her decision from Friday to allow more time to examine an alternative sponsorship proposal from...

