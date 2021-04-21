Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hertz Gets OK For Creditor Vote On Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 8:26 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Wednesday declined to give potential alternative equity backers of Hertz Global's Chapter 11 plan more time to finalize their proposal, instead giving the car rental giant the go-ahead to send its restructuring plan out for a creditor vote.

Following a virtual hearing U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath said she was prepared to approve Hertz's latest disclosure statement — outlining an amended Chapter 11 plan that sweetened the deal for both its unsecured creditors and shareholders — noting that after she had postponed her decision from Friday to allow more time to examine an alternative sponsorship proposal from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!