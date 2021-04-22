NY Birth Injury Rulings Show Medical Fund Is Working

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 12:17 PM EDT) -- New York state's Medical Indemnity Fund, or MIF, fundamentally changed litigation of cases involving babies injured at birth. It was designed to be as inclusive as possible, to ensure that the lifelong medical needs of children injured at birth are paid for, and to reduce malpractice exposure for medical providers. Over the years, unfortunately, the MIF began acting primarily to preserve its internal assets, by excluding eligible children, reducing reimbursements and denying services. But the outcomes of recent cases show that legislative changes to the MIF have ultimately helped the fund serve its true purpose: protecting vulnerable children who suffered devastating injuries,...

