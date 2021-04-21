Lawyer Suing Over Kozinski Fallout Says Trial Judge Biased

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 2:37 PM EDT) -- A California lawyer who sued claiming he was punished for flagging former Ninth Circuit Chief Judge Alex Kozinski's alleged online porn postings called Wednesday for the judge handling his case to recuse herself, arguing that her candidacy for a Ninth Circuit seat influenced her rulings. Beverly Hills attorney Cyrus Sanai fired off his recusal bid following U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers' recent decision to throw out his $40 million lawsuit against the Ninth Circuit Judicial Council, eleven current and former council members — Kozinski included — and a pair of court clerks. Sanai, who contends he faced censure and a disbarment campaign...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS