ITC Paves Way For Duties On Mattresses From 8 Countries

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission determined by unanimous vote Wednesday that U.S. mattress producers are being competitively harmed by low-cost imports, clearing the way for duties on shipments from eight countries. The vote — which concerned mattress producers in China, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Serbia, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam — will allow duty orders by the U.S. Department of Commerce to take effect. Commerce has outlined steep countervailing duties for the Chinese mattress producers and a wide range of anti-dumping duties for producers in the other seven countries. Formal duty orders are expected to issue in May. They will range from 2.22%...

