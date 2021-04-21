NLRB Judge Says Maintenance Co. Unlawfully Snubbed Union

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A nuclear power plant maintenance company violated federal labor law by refusing to recognize the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers as its workers' union and by not bargaining before laying off two unit members, a National Labor Relations Board judge has ruled. The Atlantic Group Inc. violated the National Labor Relations Act by refusing to recognize IBEW Local Union 220 as its workers' collective-bargaining representative, NLRB Administrative Law Judge Michael A. Rosas said in a decision Tuesday. While the Virginia-based company had the right to challenge a 2020 certification of the union, it failed to convince the NLRB that it should...

