5th Circ.'s Health Care Fraud Ruling May Help Defendants Broadly

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Prosecuting health care fraud and anti-kickback violations is a key priority for the U.S. Department of Justice and other government agencies. As a counterweight to the government's trend of aggressively prosecuting health care fraud, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit recently reversed a defendant's convictions for conspiracy to commit health care fraud, conspiracy to pay illegal kickbacks, and aiding and abetting health care fraud in U.S. v. Nora.[1][2] Jonathon Nora was indicted in connection with Abide Home Health Care Services Inc.'s fraudulent schemes using (1) house doctors to approve medically unnecessary care plans to bill Medicare; (2) an...

