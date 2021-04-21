Supermarket Income REIT Drops $88M On Tesco Store

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Supermarket Income REIT has purchased a U.K. Tesco supermarket from a Standard Life Investments fund for £63 million ($87.8 million), according to an announcement Wednesday from the U.K. real estate investment trust. The deal is for a 54,300-square-foot property in Hythe, which is two miles southeast of Colchester in eastern England. The property is located on Greenstead Road on the Colne River, and the University of Essex Colchester campus is nearby, on the opposite side of the river. The seller is Standard Life Investments' Long Lease Property Fund. Standard Life Investments also goes by Aberdeen Standard Investments. In its announcement...

