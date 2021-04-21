Locke Lord Can't Ax $30M Malpractice Suit Under Anti-SLAPP

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Locke Lord LLP must face a $30 million legal malpractice suit, a Texas appellate panel ruled, finding the state's anti-SLAPP law doesn't apply to claims that the firm pitched a legal theory it knew would be rejected by the Fifth Circuit. A three-justice panel of the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas on Tuesday rejected the law firm's argument that longtime client Retractable Technologies Inc.'s 2019 legal malpractice suit is based on the firm's representation of RTI in a federal patent infringement and antitrust case and therefore based on speech protected under the state's anti-SLAPP, or strategic lawsuit against public participation,...

