Texas Jury Orders National Oilwell Varco To Pay $5M In IP Row

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- An Eastern District of Texas jury has ruled oilfield equipment company National Oilwell Varco LP must pay $5 million in damages for fraudulently representing it owned an automatic driller technology patent and asserting the patent in an infringement lawsuit against a rival.

The jury rejected NOV's claims that oil and energy company Auto-Dril Inc. had breached a 2011 settlement agreement between the two companies and instead found in favor of Auto-Dril on its counterclaims accusing NOV of fraudulently claiming to be the owner of the automatic driller patent and asserting its ownership in various patent infringement suits, according to a verdict...

