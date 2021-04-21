Netflix, Others Urge 7th Circ. To Keep Fee Suit Federal

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Streaming service providers including Netflix and DirecTV urged the Seventh Circuit Wednesday to reverse a lower court's decision sending Indiana cities' "franchise fee" collection suit back to state court, arguing the court's ruling ignored both case precedent and federal law. The service providers told a three-judge panel during oral arguments that the lower court ignored specific jurisdictional instructions in the Class Action Fairness Act and read the U.S. Supreme Court's Levin v. Commerce Energy Inc. decision "way too wrong" when it remanded the cities' lawsuit looking to collect the franchise fees at issue, usually charged to cable operators. The lower court said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS