Exelon, ComEd Can't Duck Stock Fraud Suit Over Bribery

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge declined to drop proposed class action securities fraud allegations that Exelon, subsidiary Commonwealth Edison Co. and several former executives unlawfully misled investors about federal bribery accusations against ComEd. U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood said Wednesday the investors' fraud claims against Exelon and ComEd could go forward because they "thoroughly laid out" why statements from the companies and several former executives made allegedly misleading statements about an investigation that came to light when ComEd paid a $200 million fine and admitted that it bribed powerful Illinois politicians for favorable utility legislation. "[The investors] thoroughly laid out why these statements...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS