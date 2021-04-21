Peloton Buyers Say Treadmill Defects Pose Danger To Kids

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Peloton markets its Tread+ machine for family-friendly exercise, but the treadmill contains design flaws that make it particularly dangerous for young children, including one child who was killed after becoming trapped under the machine, according to a proposed class action filed Tuesday in California federal court. Peloton Interactive Inc.'s Tread+ has been the subject of numerous complaints following the child's death and reports of injuries to dozens of other children, according to the complaint filed by Shannon Albright, and the company has since been under investigation by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The CPSC on April 17 told consumers to stop...

