Appeals Board Can Hear Case Over State Dept. Charter Deal

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 8:27 PM EDT) -- The Civilian Board of Contract Appeals has declined to dismiss an appeal alleging the U.S. Department of State wrongly went back on an agreement to charter a jet, saying the disputed deal counts as a procurement contract, giving it jurisdiction. The purported contract formed by Vanguard Business Solutions with the State Department is as the company characterizes it a procurement contract for transportation services and not a "government bill of lading," meaning the deal is subject to the Contract Disputes Act, or CDA, Judge Kyle Chadwick wrote for the board in an April 16 decision released Wednesday. The issue of how to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS