Judge Moore Will Become Fed. Circ. Chief On May 22

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 2:28 PM EDT) -- U.S. Circuit Judge Kimberly A. Moore will become chief judge of the Federal Circuit on May 22, replacing U.S. Circuit Chief Judge Sharon Prost, who has served in the leading role since May 2014, the court announced Wednesday. Judge Prost, whose seven-year term ends just shy of her 70th birthday, will remain in active judicial service, the court said. Judge Moore was first appointed to the bench by President George W. Bush in 2006. Prior to that, she was a law professor at the George Mason University School of Law, where she taught intellectual property law from 2000 to 2006....

