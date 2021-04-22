Watchdog Releases Denial Of Vectrus' Protest To $557M Deal

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 7:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Air Force didn't tip the scales to award KBR a $557 million base support contract, according to a recently unsealed watchdog decision that said rival bidder Vectrus Systems Corp. "cherry-picked" minor issues in KBR's record to protest its award. Vectrus claimed the Air Force unfairly evaluated bidders' past performance history to pass it -- the incumbent contractor -- over for base support services at bases in Europe and Africa, , arguing that the agency emphasized issues in Vectrus' record, while downplaying KBR's allegedly similar problems. But the U.S. Government Accountability Office refuted those allegations. Though KBR had needed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS