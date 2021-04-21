Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

United Wants Class Claims Slashed From Engine Failure Suit

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- United Airlines told a Colorado federal court that a passenger who sued the airline for emotional distress over a February flight that made an emergency landing after an engine fire shouldn't be allowed to pursue class claims because each passenger's experience varies.

The Chicago-based air carrier on Tuesday filed a motion to strike the class allegations in plaintiff Chad Schnell's lawsuit stemming from his experience on United Airlines Flight 328, which had an engine blowout shortly after takeoff and scattered debris in and around the Denver area on Feb. 20. The Boeing 777 flight took off from Denver International Airport and...

