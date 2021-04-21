United Wants Class Claims Slashed From Engine Failure Suit

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- United Airlines told a Colorado federal court that a passenger who sued the airline for emotional distress over a February flight that made an emergency landing after an engine fire shouldn't be allowed to pursue class claims because each passenger's experience varies. The Chicago-based air carrier on Tuesday filed a motion to strike the class allegations in plaintiff Chad Schnell's lawsuit stemming from his experience on United Airlines Flight 328, which had an engine blowout shortly after takeoff and scattered debris in and around the Denver area on Feb. 20. The Boeing 777 flight took off from Denver International Airport and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS