Fraudster Doc's Citizenship Revocation Proper, 5th Circ. Says

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A Nigerian-born physician's American citizenship was correctly deemed illegal and revoked after he was convicted of mail, tax and health care fraud while his naturalization was under consideration, the Fifth Circuit said Wednesday, affirming a Texas federal court's ruling. A three-judge panel found that the lower court correctly determined that Chijioke Victor Okoro's citizenship was improper because he committed illegal acts during the statutory period to be considered for U.S. naturalization, according to the unpublished opinion. "Though Okoro was not convicted of these offenses during the statutory period, the government proved that he committed the offenses during that time," the opinion...

