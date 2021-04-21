Groups Want To Scrap NEPA Overhaul Despite Biden Review

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups on Wednesday pushed a Virginia federal judge to toss out the Trump administration's overhaul of the National Environmental Policy Act, telling him that the new administration's promises to review the act's rules don't meaningfully change anything. During a Zoom hearing, U.S. District Judge James P. Jones heard from the environmental groups, counsel for the White House Council on Environmental Quality and groups representing a range of industries. He gave no indication from the bench about how he's leaning on a voluntary motion to remand filed by the federal government or a motion from groups including the National Trust for Historic...

