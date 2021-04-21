Chicken Of The Sea, Indirect Buyers Net $6.5M Price-Fix Deal

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 10:47 PM EDT) -- A group of indirect commercial tuna purchasers who shopped at major retailers including Walmart and Sam's Club urged a California federal judge Wednesday to approve a $6.5 million deal they reached with Chicken of the Sea to settle price-fixing claims. The proposed settlement calls for $3 million for attorney fees, expenses, settlement class notice, administration costs and named-plaintiff incentive awards, with the rest set aside for indirect purchaser claims. The deal comes weeks after the Ninth Circuit decertified three buyer classes in the sprawling antitrust multidistrict litigation, including the group of indirect commercial food preparer plaintiffs, and after the district court...

