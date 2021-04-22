Homeless Vet Not An Employee In Work Programs, 4th Circ. Says

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 2:08 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina shelter with paid and unpaid work programs for residents does not owe unpaid wages, minimum wages and overtime pay to a homeless vet because he wasn't considered an employee under the state's wage and hour law, the Fourth Circuit ruled. In an unpublished opinion issued Wednesday, a unanimous panel said a district court correctly found that Gregory Armento was not an employee of Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry Inc. because he benefited most from the work programs, and so North Carolina Wage and Hour Act requirements did not apply. The nonprofit "created an artificial job market specifically designed...

