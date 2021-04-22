Slave Labor Victim Owed Double Damages, 4th Circ. Rules

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit has ruled that a Black restaurant worker who was effectively enslaved for five years by his now-jailed boss, who forced him to work up to 110 hours per week without pay or time off and physically abused him, is owed double damages under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The appellate panel on Wednesday favored the federal government's argument that the worker's ex-boss, a white man named Bobby Paul Edwards who managed the J&J Cafeteria in Conway, South Carolina, owes restitution of $546,000. That amount represents unpaid minimum wages and overtime compensation computed under the Fair Labor Standards Act...

