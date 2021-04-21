YPF Seeks To Appeal Denial Of Bid To DQ White & Case

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Argentine energy company YPF SA is pursuing a bid to disqualify White & Case LLP from representing the Maxus Liquidating Trust in a $14 billion environmental liability case despite a Delaware bankruptcy judge's pointed criticism of its arguments that an attorney who used to represent it was romantically linked with an attorney from the firm. In several filings Tuesday, YPF sought leave to appeal the bankruptcy court's denial of its disqualification motion to the U.S. District Court in Delaware, but also pushed to leap directly to the Third Circuit, saying that U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi's April 6 opinion brought...

