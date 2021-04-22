Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mo. Distillery Urges Sanctions In Trademark Coverage Suit

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A Missouri distillery asked a federal court Wednesday to slap sanctions against Cincinnati Insurance Co. for obstructing discovery for the past seven months, it said, in a dispute regarding coverage for trademark infringement suits over the distillery's monogrammed-labeled whiskey.

Jacob Rieger & Co. LLC accused Cincinnati of thwarting its chance to look through documents pertaining to the insurance company's past coverage decisions, to the insurer's payment of expenses when it was not given notice by policyholders and to the insurer's involvement in bad-faith lawsuits.

At issue is discovery in a suit over the distillery's request for reimbursement of attorney fees in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!