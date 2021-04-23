Greenberg Traurig Nabs Simpson Thacher M&A Atty In NY

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has snagged a seasoned attorney with years of experience helping private equity and corporate clients in a range of industries from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, marking the latest addition to the firm's corporate practice in New York. Jim Cross, an attorney with years of experience working on complex mergers and acquisitions, restructuring and other complicated investment issues joined the firm as a shareholder earlier this month, and will be based in the firm's New York City offices once safety considerations allow. For now, Cross is working from his home in Houston, Texas, where he told Law360 on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS