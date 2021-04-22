Vets' Org. Tells Fed. Circ. To Void Disability Benefit Limits

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A veterans' advocacy organization urged the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to void rules that make it more difficult to receive compensation for a service-related knee injury, arguing that the rules contravened the court's own reasoning on the subject. The National Organization of Veterans' Advocates, in addition to three individual veterans, said Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs improperly limited the scope of benefits to count just full knee replacements and not partial replacements. The organization's primary challenge homes in on the VA's 2015 issuance of an "interpretive rule" that clarified the meaning of knee replacement...

