5th Circ. Finds Chemo Drug Hair Loss Claims Filed Too Late

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 1:34 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has thrown out a pair of suits against Sanofi U.S. Services Inc. alleging it failed to warn women that its chemotherapy drug Taxotere could cause permanent hair loss, finding the plaintiffs should have looked sooner into the cause of their injury. In an opinion filed late Wednesday, the three-judge panel found the three plaintiffs in the suits, Deborah Johnson, Tanya Francis and Cynthia Thibodeaux, did not exercise due diligence and thus could not toll their claims against Sanofi past Louisiana's one-year statutory limits. While the women had argued they did not have information to implicate Sanofi until just...

