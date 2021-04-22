Real Estate Rumors: Nuveen, MCB, Sunbeam

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Asset manager Nuveen has picked up a Florida apartment complex for $46.5 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The deal is for Waterview at Coconut Creek Apartments, a 192-unit complex, and the seller is Bar Invest Group, according to the report. MCB Real Estate has picked up a retail property in Silver Spring, Maryland, for $16 million, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday. The firm bought 12028 Cherry Hill Road, a 64,626-square-foot property on 5.5 acres that had been earlier been occupied by ShopRite, Commercial Observer said. The seller is Chandler White Oak, according to the report, which did not...

