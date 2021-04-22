Feds Win Toss Of U Visa Appeal Revived By 9th Circ.

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has once again dismissed a Mexican man's U visa appeal, saying there was no evidence that the harassment he reported qualified him for the status, which is reserved for victims of serious crimes. U.S. District Judge James Robart initially tossed Pedro Tomas Perez Perez's challenge for lack of jurisdiction back in 2017, holding that only U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services could adjudicate U visa petitions. But the Ninth Circuit revived Perez's U visa bid, calling on the judge to review his claims under the Administrative Procedure Act to see if the agency's decision was entitled to deference....

