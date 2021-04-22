Carlyle's AlpInvest Grabs $3.5B For 8th Co-Investment Fund

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 3:08 PM EDT) -- AlpInvest Partners, The Carlyle Group's private equity fund platform, said on Thursday that its eighth co-investment fund has nabbed $3.5 billion in commitments from investors. The private equity investor said in a news release that AlpInvest Co-Investment Fund VIII beat expectations and rose above its $3 billion target. The investment vehicle will inject capital alongside general partners to buy out and fund the growth of companies in all sectors around the world, according to the press release. AlpInvest added that more than 120 new and existing investors — ranging from pension funds to financial institutions — from over 35 countries contributed...

