Addison Lee Loses Avenue To Appeal Drivers' Status

Law360, London (April 22, 2021, 4:36 PM BST) -- A judge in London has prevented Addison Lee from challenging findings that its drivers are workers rather than independent contractors, ruling on Thursday that the country's top court has already settled the issue for the gig economy. Appellate Judge David Bean refused to give the car service permission to ask the Court of Appeal to overturn findings that the courier and private car service's minicab drivers are classified as workers, citing the U.K. Supreme Court's recent landmark ruling involving Uber. The company's written contract with drivers specified that there was no obligation for them to take jobs, let alone work a...

