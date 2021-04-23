4 Firms Eye Lead In Investor Suit Over Altria's $13B Juul Deal

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Motley Rice LLC, Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP and two other firms have urged a Virginia federal judge to make them lead counsel in a consolidated shareholder derivative suit against Altria Group Inc. and Juul Labs Inc., over allegations Altria directors and officers ignored known risks when making a "disastrous" $12.8 billion investment in Juul. Motley Rice and Rigrodsky Law PA are seeking co-lead counsel positions with shareholder Margaret A. Randolph as lead plaintiff, while Scott + Scott and Shuman, Glenn & Stecker are seeking co-lead counsel positions with shareholders Eric Gilbert and Thomas Sandys as co-lead plaintiffs. Both parties filed...

