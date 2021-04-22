PTAB Axes Patent Involved In Google, Amazon WDTX Suits

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has struck down several claims of a communications patent involved in parallel infringement litigation against Google and Amazon in the Western District of Texas, finding the claims obvious over prior art. In a 79-page decision issued Wednesday, the PTAB invalidated each of the challenged claims in Hammond Development International Inc.'s communications systems patent for being obvious due to three published patent applications and a U.S. patent. The PTAB found that a prior patent application known as Gilmore — which taught an automated voice response system that simulates a conversation with a caller — along with...

