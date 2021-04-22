Separate Union Spats Could Foil Construction, 3rd Circ. Told

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey construction enterprise urged the Third Circuit on Thursday to consolidate its battles with two unions over job territory, arguing that separate arbitrations could lead to conflicting determinations that will grind projects to a halt and put laborers out of work. During an oral argument, P&A Construction Inc. and its affiliate Utility Systems Inc. sought to undo a New Jersey district court's refusal to order a tripartite, or three-party, arbitration to resolve fights between the companies and United Steelworkers Local 15024 and International Union of Operating Engineers Local 825. At issue is Local 825's bid to claim jurisdiction over...

