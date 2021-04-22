UK Gov't-Backed Panel Sets New Rules On Digital Disputes

Law360, London (April 22, 2021, 6:22 PM BST) -- The growing number of legal disputes about crypto-assets, smart contracts and other digital technology could be arbitrated quickly out of court under a new set of guidelines published on Thursday by a government-backed task force. UK Jurisdiction Taskforce, an initiative part of the group LawtechUK — which seeks to transform the U.K. legal sector through technology — published a new set of rules designed to speed up and reduce the cost of disputes involving digital technologies. The guidelines will apply only if companies incorporate them into their contracts. The task force is led by Judge Geoffrey Vos, one of the country's top civil...

