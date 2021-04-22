Solar Tracking Co. Hit With $133M IP Suit Days Shy Of IPO

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 2:13 PM EDT) -- A renewable energy technology developer alleges in a new suit that a solar tracking business preparing for its inital public offering has been stiffing it on royalties under a licensing agreement for intellectual property tied to its solar panels and wants $133 million. FCX Solar LLC sued FTC Solar Inc. in New York federal court Wednesday, just days shy of when FTC, a solar tracking company, is expected to price its IPO, alleging that much of the company's success is because of a design for solar tracking systems that integrates FCX's intellectual property for making solar panels more durable against strong winds....

