How To Push EPA On Fuel Credits For Renewable Electricity

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 5:25 PM EDT) -- For more than a decade, the federal Renewable Fuel Standard, or RFS, has provided powerful incentives that have driven the introduction of new transportation fuels into the U.S. marketplace, through valuable credits known as renewable identification numbers, or RINs, generated for these fuels. Ethanol and biodiesel were the first main beneficiaries of RINs. In recent years, more novel fuel types — like renewable diesel, renewable natural gas and sustainable aviation fuel — have begun to become more mainstream. But the most talked-about new transportation fuel, renewable electricity, has been unable to generate RINs. This is not because doing so is prohibited...

