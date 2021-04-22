Judge Nixes Emory Bid To End Blinded Woman's Med Mal Suit

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A Georgia state judge rejected a bid by a metropolitan Atlanta hospital to end a malpractice suit brought by a woman who alleges that she was blinded by a surgeon's reckless decision, saying there were still factual questions to resolve in the dispute. Fulton County State Judge Patsy Porter on Tuesday rejected a bid for summary judgment by Emory's Johns Creek Hospital, gastroenterologist Dr. Francis Levert and Gastroenterology Associates LLC in the medical malpractice suit brought by Kayla Bradley. Bradley sued Emory's Johns Creek Hospital in March 2018, saying an unnecessary and risky procedure called an endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography performed in...

