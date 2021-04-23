Health First Escapes Whistleblower, Antitrust Suits

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has tossed two cases against Health First Inc., one from a whistleblower accusing it of running a fraudulent kickback scheme and another from patients alleging that the hospital system monopolizes acute care services, though the patients can try again. U.S. District Judge Roy B. Dalton Jr. issued an order on Wednesday in the antitrust case tossing the complaint as "an impermissible shotgun pleading" but gave the proposed class of patients an opportunity to amend their claims by May 5. The order came on a sua sponte review, meaning the court was acting on its own without a...

