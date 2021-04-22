Key Considerations For Build-To-Rent Developers

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- As demand outweighs supply, build-to-rent has become one of the hottest trends in residential real estate development and appears to be on solid footing for the foreseeable future. Over the last two years, we have seen numerous developers and investors flock to this new real estate asset class. These developers include companies such as BB Living, American Homes 4 Rent LLC, NexMetro Communities LLC and others that exclusively build and operate in this space as well as national home builders such as Toll Brothers Inc., Lennar Corp., D.R. Horton Inc. and Taylor Morrison Home Corp., and others that are branching out...

